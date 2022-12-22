Lionel Messi fulfilled the great dream of his life and managed to become world champion with the Argentine team.
He was the great figure of the competition and we review all his achievements in Qatar 2022.
Messi surpassed Pelé and became the player with the most goals and assists in World Cups
After a fantastic level, he managed to become the player who received the award for the best player in the competition the most times.
Although there were several players who managed to participate in five World Cups, Leo is the one who did it when he was younger (35).
Messi managed to surpass Gabriel Batistuta and became the Argentine with the most goals in the history of the World Cups.
Leo managed to reach 25 games in World Cups and managed to surpass a legend such as the German Lothar Matthaus
Messi is already the Argentine player with the most appearances in World Cups and there are chances that he can continue extending his figures in 2026.
Although he ended with different feelings, he became the first player to be chosen in the best player of two World Cups. The first time was in 2014 and now it was the one that he enjoyed the most.
He managed to become the first player to convert in all the KO Phases of the World Cups. Determinant!
