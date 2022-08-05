Although the 2022/2023 season has already begun for Lionel Messi and his PSG, who became champion of the French Super Cup by beating Nantes in Tel Aviv, Israel, in the last few hours the news that the best player in the world will have new boots which will be released soon.
Although they have not yet been officially presented, photos of Adidas, the brand that wears it, of what they will be like have been leaked. They will be called “I Love You Ball“ and they will have the colors of Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario, the Argentine club of which he is a fan and where he began to take his first steps as a footballer, in the Lower Divisions.
The boots that the crack will wear will have three black stripes, while the graphics will be red in allusion to the club of his loveswhich clearly produced pride and a feeling of happiness for all the “Rojinegros” fans.
Phrases like “always together” Y “co-worker“They will also be present in the pair that for commercial sale will be called Adidas X Speedportal Messi.3 TF, which will have a value of around 250 dollars and that from the next days of August 2022 will already be available to fans who want and can buy them.
#Lionel #Messis #boots #inspired #Newells #Boys
