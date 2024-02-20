The Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi This Tuesday he published the playlist for match days with the songs he listens to before taking the field, among which are Bad Bunny, Maluma, Rosalía and Karol Gamong many other Latin artists.

The list, which has 60 songs and lasts 3 hours and 30 minutes, was shared by Apple, which this season broadcasts the MLS through its Apple TV platform.

The first song on Messi's list is 'Another night in Miami' by Bad Bunny, a nod to what has been his city since last year; followed by 'Despacito' Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankeeand 'Trophy' Maluma and Yandel.

Photo: Maluma's Instagram

Bad Bunny is, in fact, Messi's favorite, since six of the songs on the list are his. In addition to 'Another Night in Miami', they appear: 'Perro Negro' with Feid, 'Monaco', 'Candy B Vuelve', 'un x100to' with Grupo Frontera and 'Ojitos Lindas' with Stereo Bomb.

Among the top ten on the list are also 'Everything about you' by Rauw Alejandro, 'I ask God' by Juanessession 58 of Bizarrap with Young Miko or 'Hawái' by Maluma.

'Qlona' by Karol G and Peso Pluma'Despechá' by Rosalía, 'AyVamos' by J Balvin, 'La Bachata' by Manuel Turizo or 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' by Selena, are other songs that appear on the Argentine world champion's list.

Messi saves a place on the list for his compatriots, such as the reggae band Los Cafres with 'Hijo' or the cumbia singer Sergio Torres with 'Mira como baila' and 'Enganchados'. 'Mesita' by Nicki Nicole, Mesita and Tiago PZK or 'Ya no Volveres' by Luck Ra, La K'onga and Ke personas or 'Tú sin mí' by Dread Mar-I are also part of the Argentine repertoire of the Rosario star.

Although Latin artists dominate the playlist, Messi steps outside the genre with songs like Rihanna's 'Don't Stop de Music', 'Feel Good Inc.' by Gorillaz, 'Highway to Hell' by AC/DC, 'Vertigo' by U2 or 'First Person Shooter' by Drake.

Messi begins his second season with Inter Miami this Wednesday, where he landed last year from Paris Saint Germain and after winning the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. Inter Miami's official debut this season will be on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. local time against Real Salt Lake at home at the DRV PNK Stadium.

EFE

More sports news