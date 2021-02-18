Seven of the eleven who were at Lisbon in 2-8 against Bayern Munich were also at 1-4 at Camp Nou against PSG. The song is the same. And the soloist Lionel Messi, continues with angina without being able to breastfeed. Too much defeat in the Champions League, perhaps the last match of Rosario in his stadium for that tournament.

If Messi was rethinking his decision to stay at Barcelona, ​​the resounding defeat doesn’t help, on the scoreboard and on the form. Closer to the Camp Nou dressing room, today Messi checks the wardrobes of his house in Castelldefels to start putting up his suitcases. The fate of the plane ticket is a mystery.

Messi had the decision to close his link with the club already last year. So much so that it led him to present the famous burofax of the scandal. And they didn’t let him go. He was detained by force under threat of “judicializing” his career with a process that was looming very long and that, the courts ruled in his favor or against, they would have made him lose his last years at a high level, more attentive to the lawyers than adversary defenders. After the storm that also took the board with President Bartomeu at the helm, Messi made a last effort and beyond irregular performances, games in which he walked the field and in others in which he decided them as in the Good old days, he set an example of professionalism and put himself under Koeman’s command without question. The attitude of commitment was not questioned.

But there are signs. At the press conference prior to the game with the French, Jordi Alba, teammate and friend of 10, implied that Leo thinks about having a good season and then leaving. Later, he qualified his slip, knowing the effect of his statement and said that “nobody knows what he is going to do.” But all over Barcelona it is in the air that Messi looks at the almanac and can’t wait for July to come.

In this framework, on March 7 there will be elections in the club. Joan Laporta and Victor Font still play with the idea of ​​seducing Leo so that he does not leave the club. The third candidate, Toni Freixa, with whom Messi had already had a cross in the days of Bartomeu, was not so expeditious. This occurs in a scenario of a club without money, on the verge of bankruptcy and with urgent debt to be paid in June. Rarely did the Barca go through a similar situation. Therefore, the candidates are faced with a dilemma: if Messi is an asset, an effort must be made to keep him and rebuild the team from his leadership of the new generation of Araujo, Mingueza, Puig, Rick, and De Jong himself. The sacred cows, Busquets, Piqué, Alba and Lenglet seem to have their birthday faster than the others.

The other end of the dilemma, perhaps best embodied by candidate Freixa, is “I can’t pay you.” Which is a way to thank him for the happy years and open the door to the exit.

What team can Messi hope to take the lead without first thinking about another destination that, he supposes, is more successful in more competitive teams? PSG or Manchester City because MLS is still far away.

The Barcelona that Ronaldo Koeman is trying to put up is crossing the Sahara and there is little water left in the canteens. He does not have quality replacement in key positions and he will not be able to be reinforced with hierarchy players. Money is not invented.

The elephant graveyard that is now MLS can wait. Messi knows that he has something of a roll on the reel and that, as if that were not enough, there is a hidden card in the deck of all these gamblers: the Qatar 2022 World Cup, surely his last chance to be champion.

So the future is another. And that future is also marked by the economic situation of European football, shattered by the coronavirus pandemic that reduced the public to the stadiums and lowered advertising and marketing revenues.

On that map, the Spanish La Liga ceased to be the center of the universe. It is no longer “the best league in the world” and the focus has shifted to the English Premier League and also to the French Ligue 1 as Italy announces a slow recovery of its finances and also in the playing styles of the biggest teams . “That Farmers League”, as the Europeans called the French championship is now in the first order.

PSG is what it is and it was a finalist in the Champions League last year and it has almost guaranteed a pass to the quarterfinals of that edition. It should not be forgotten that Lyon, strong but more modest and with fewer resources, won it last year and put Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in serious trouble.

France does not have Messi, not yet a Cristiano Ronaldo already shot, but the TV screens show Neymar, Mbappé, Di María and their validity and various surnames with less press but of great quality. The same happens with figures from other teams. There is no need to recall Koeman’s determination to remove compatriot Depay from Lyon earlier in the season.

Not everything seems so simple. As much as the Emirati euro-dollars are behind PSG, after their formidable performance against the Catalans Mbappé they are in a position to ask for whatever they want to renew the bond that expires in 2022. At least the 30 million a year that Ney earns. How does PSG do to add Messi’s salary? What anyone says in Europe is that the sale of Mbappé is the solution. Real Madrid, its logical destination, also has a flourishing economy.

