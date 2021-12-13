After the role that was experienced in the first draw for the 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 crosses, the hand-to-hand and the PSG of Lionel messi I know will cross nothing less than with him Real Madrid, a rival to whom the Argentine knows by heart since it faced him many times with the classic FC Barcelona.
The Rosario star is the great protagonist of the Spanish classic throughout its history, since although it has six consecutive games without scoring “Merengue”, it is the top scorer in the history of the duel: he screamed 26 times, of which 18 were per league, 6 in Super Cup and 2 in Champions.
Regarding the games played, Messi crossed his faces against Madrid 44 times, with a positive balance: he had 19 wins, 11 draws and 14 losses. In addition to the aforementioned 26 goals, he signed 14 assists since his first time, on November 19, 2005.
It should be noted that all previous clashes were wearing the shirt of the “Blaugrana” team, so it will be the first time that with the Paris Saint Germain jacket of France Messi will see himself face to face with the whole of the Spanish capital.
Another fact to highlight is that 15 of the 26 goals mentioned were scored at the very Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium in which he usually feels comfortable: the return from this crossing will be there in March 2022 (the first leg will take place between February 15-16 and 22-23), so the “Merengue” will have to be very careful with the best of all.
