The National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC) will auction next April the boots with which the footballer Leo Messi broke the world record for goals and will dedicate the profits to the program “Art and Health”.

Adidas and Messi have donated to the MNAC the original boots with which the Argentine star broke the world record for goals scored in the same soccer club: 644. “When I started playing soccer I never thought I would break a record,” he said. The flea who converted that goal (the first) in the 3-0 win over Valladolid, last December, for the Spanish League.

As reported this Friday by the Barcelona museum, these boots, which will be exhibited from this weekend and for a month in the Oval Room, “they will score one more goal”, since they will help boys and girls with oncological diseases or other serious pathologies, as well as their families.

The MNAC will auction them and dedicate the proceeds to the “Art and Health” program, a pioneering initiative that the museum has carried out since 2018 together with the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and the Catalan Health Institute.

Through various projects, this program uses art as a therapeutic and preventive tool to help improve the physical and emotional health of all citizens.

For Messi, apart from the joy of reaching the historic milestone of scoring 644 goals for the same club, “the most important thing is to be able to give something back to children who are struggling with their health. “

The footballer has expressed through a statement that he hopes that “The April auction raised a lot of awareness about this great cause.”

The “Art and Health” program is part of the work that the MNAC develops to break down barriers – social, economic and knowledge – and reinforce its social dimension, becoming a space for all minorities that make up social reality.

If the first edition of “Art and Health” allowed working with women of diverse cultural origin (immigrants or refugees) who have post-traumatic stress disorder and who suffer from situations of social vulnerability, this year will be dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children with cancer and other serious illnesses and their families, especially during their stay in the hospital.

