Everything seems to indicate that soccer in the United States is easy for the best soccer player of all time in this sport..
Closer to 40 than 30 and just months after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi has begun a new adventure after dominating European football for almost 15 years. The Saudi Pro League, the “fashion” league, drew attention after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain but the Argentine star preferred to go to a place with a more familiar environment such as Miami and play for a franchise that is in trouble as is David Beckham’s.
Messi’s first appearances for the South Florida team were in the Leagues Cup, where he got off to an impressive start. This didn’t surprise the rest of the football team, but recognition for Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely, at least in the short term.
The Al Nassr striker was the first to arrive in Saudi Arabia and was quick to criticize Messi’s arrival in the United States. The Saudi Pro League will start its season, which is the most anticipated in a long time, with CR7 hoping to lead Al Nassr to glory.
His scoring record in their first few games in Arab soccer was more than respectable, but how does the Portuguese’s form compare to Messi’s quick start in North American soccer?
|
PLAYER
|
Goals in the local leagues
|
Goals in local cups
|
Goals in international cups
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
14
|
0
|
1
|
Lionel Messi
|
not played yet
|
not played yet
|
5
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 14 times in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League, but his arrival failed to propel Al Nassr to the title. Although the Portuguese idol scored his goals in just 16 games, he failed to score and was key in important duels against Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.
However, his statistics were at one goal every 102 minutes, which represents a good average. Since then, he has added to his total goal tally on Arab soil by scoring in his team’s 4-1 win over US Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The first match in that tournament for Al Nassr ended 0-0.
Compared to Messi, the Argentine has played only 3 games with Inter Miami, all of them corresponding to the Leagues Cup and he has scored 5 times. In his debut, in which he started on the substitute bench, against Cruz Azul he scored thanks to one of his characteristic free kicks late in the game to give his team a 2-1 victory. The “10” started the next two games and scored a double in each of them to qualify Inter Miami for the round of 16 of the competition.
Currently, the 36-year-old averages a goal every 40.8 minutes in the United States, this is because he has played fewer games and minutes than the Portuguese. However, can you really bet on Messi stopping his scoring streak?
