“I think is disrespecfull”. This is how Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, reacted to the news with which the French agency AFP reported that the ’10’ of the Argentine National Team would play next season in Saudi Arabia.

This, as expressed in a forceful official statement.

Jorge Messi denies signing his son in Saudi Arabia: “The truth is only one”

“There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG”Jorge Messi pointed out from the start.

“Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision,” he added in his letter.

“There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season”Jorge Messi pointed out.

“It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media where they respond, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and wanting to turn any malicious rumor into news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests. “(sic), he commented.

“They would have to explain why they don’t contrast the information… they don’t want a truth to ruin their ‘news'”concluded Jorge Messi, in his statement.

Lionel Messi and the version that he would play in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season, a Saudi source close to the negotiations told AFP on Tuesday, describing the contract as “enormous”.

On the departure of the Argentine soccer player to the rich kingdom of the Gulf there is “a closed agreement, he will play in Saudi Arabia,” said this source protected by anonymity. “The contract is exceptional. It’s huge,” he added, without revealing the name of the club that would take over the services of the Argentine world champion.

Asked this Tuesday by AFP, the Parisian club limited itself to remembering that

Messi has a contract in force until June 30.

“If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done before,” said another source from the Parisian club.

According to this second source, the Argentine will fulfill his contract as planned and the club is not expected to make an official statement on the matter. Already with a contract with the Saudi tourism office to carry out the promotion on their social networks,

Messi could meet again in the local championship with the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played for Al-Nassr since the winter market.

