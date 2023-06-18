The Argentine team beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly that was played in China, on a packed field, with a magnificent goal by Lionel Andrés Messi a minute into the game and another by Leandro Pezzella, in the second half.
The best player on the planet, who guided the team led by Lionel Scaloni to lift the World Cup in Qatar 2022, made it 1-0 with a spectacular left-footed finish, but it wasn’t just a goal in his unforgettable career. since it was the fastest goal in his entire professional career. We go through the list.
For the Champions League, on October 20, 2019, Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 with Lionel Messi opening the scoring before 3 minutes: exactly at 2:46.
On August 29, 2010, Messi faced Racing Santander with FC Barcelona and after 2 minutes and 36 seconds he had already scored. He went from the right, and FCB won 3-0.
On June 25, 2014, in the middle of the World Cup in Brazil, Messi scored against Nigeria at 2 minutes and 26 seconds, in what was the fastest goal he had scored with the national team until this clash against Australia. It was a 3-2 victory for the Albiceleste team.
His fastest score before the goal against Australia had been with the Barcelona shirt, against Chelsea for the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League, when he opened the scoring at 2:06. It was March 14, 2018.
In the international friendly played in China, Messi scored a great goal, with an unstoppable shot for Mathew Ryan, at minute and 21 seconds into the game, setting a record in his impressive and magnificent career. It will be difficult for him to surpass himself now.
