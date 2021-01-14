Eric Garcia and FC Barcelona rejoin their paths after four years. The young Catalan is an old desire for the club, which had already tried to sign him on other occasions. But this time it seems that it will just happen.

According to Spanish media, the 20-year-old central defender reached a contractual agreement with the club where he was formed and the return is imminent. And Koeman smiles, since the incorporation had been an express request of his.

The contract will be for five and a half seasons, but some details have yet to be finalized with Manchester City, the club that owns its file since 2017.

Eric García arrived at Manchester City from Barcelona in 2017. Photo: AP / Adrian Dennis.

The amount of the transfer will be only 5 million and another 5 in variables. Although the price is not high, it is in accordance with the amounts that are handled after the coronavirus crisis, where all “normality” was modified. It must also be taken into account that the young central defender of 1.83 meters ends his contract with the Citizens in June of this year. In this way, it could arrive free from the first of next month if it wanted, but Barsa’s decision is to add it in this market.

Beyond the economic issue, García has liked the Technical Secretariat for a long time: in fact, they almost got to incorporate him last January but could not be given due to problems with the salary limit. Koeman already gave the OK and Carles tusquets, the current president of the Management Board, hopes that all the electoral candidates agree with the operation. If it succeeds, the management begins. It is a chess where all the pieces must be in harmony.

Thus, Eric García would fulfill his wish: to return home and establish himself in the first team. A longing since he left for Manchester. However, he does not deny the moments lived in Pep Guardiola’s team. There he achieved continuity, international contact, 3 titles and, as if that were not enough, he became an absolute international with the Spanish National Team.

Eric Garcia in a strong dispute with James Ward-Prowse of Southampton, during a Premier League match. Photo: AFP / Will Oliver.

From Catalonia happiness is total. The defender is young, has a projection and, above all things, knows the Barsa world since he was trained in La Masía. One of the things that most pleases in the leadership.

Koeman’s team, which has just won the pass to the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Sociedad on penalties, is still suffering from the injury of Gerard Piqué (who has, at least, two more months of recovery). In that match Araújo and Mingueza played, two youth bets of the coach, who seems to have straightened the boat.

Eric García would be in this pass market the first reinforcement of Barcelona, ​​which for the moment postponed another of the express requests of the Dutch technical director: his compatriot Memphis Depay. The Lyon striker will have to wait, as the priorities are to strengthen the defense, and fulfill an old desire.

Look also

