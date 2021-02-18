Two days passed from the meeting that Kylian Mbappé destroyed all of Barcelona with his qualities. The Frenchman scored three goals on the scoreboard that ended 4-1 in favor of Paris Saint Germain. That only goal for the culé team was Lionel Messi, who gives him a pinch of hope for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The flashes of all the cameras pointed at Messi. Precisely, PSG dreams of having him in their squad and it seems that the Rosario, in every game he plays, does not feel comfortable, as in the golden years of the culé team.

The Barça defense, with Gerard Piqué at the head, was not up to the task. They suffered every time Mbappé had the option of attacking towards Marc-André Ter Stegen’s goal. Total passivity of the Blaugrana players, who were widely surpassed by Mauricio Pochetino’s team

The two faces. Kylian Mbappé triumphant and Lionel Messi worried about the present of Barcelona. REUTERS / Albert Gea

Complaints, arm movements, the look down, the head looking for some kind of solution, this is how Lionel lived the 90 minutes. Angry with the sad performance of his team, who had few chances to, at least, convert as much to help give suspense to the game and the series.

The Barça does not finish standing, in any of the competitions that is present. More and more away from Atlético Madrid in LaLiga, defeated 2-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey against Sevilla and is now 90 minutes away from being left out of the Champions League.