Lionel Messi scored a great goal against Chile in the debut of the Copa América and we remember all his free kick goals with the national team.
1. VS Paraguay (2012)
The first goal was in the Qualifiers towards Brazil 2014. Argentina beat Paraguay 2-1 and sentenced history with a beautiful free kick. Justo Villar was the one who suffered it.
two. VS Uruguay (2012)
Also in the qualifying rounds, he made it 3-0 against Uruguay with a free kick goal. He hit him below the barrier and the one who suffered it was Fernando Muslera.
3. VS Nigeria
Already at the 2014 World Cup, Messi had the pleasure of scoring a free kick in the group stage. An impossible shot for the Nigerian goalkeeper, in a match that ended with an Argentine victory 3-2.
Four. VS Panama (2016)
In the 2016 Copa América, Panama scored this goal with a free kick in the 5-0 win. One of the best Flea tournaments in the National Team.
5. VS United States (2016)
For many, the best free kick goal of their career. It was in the same Copa América and against the United States. That cup must have been hers!
6. VS Colombia (2016)
That same year and already for the Qualifiers, the one who suffered it was David Ospina. A free kick impossible to stop.
7. VS Chile (2021)
After 5 years, he returned to score from a free kick with the National Team. He had had many chances in the previous games and he had the pleasure of converting him to his friend Bravo.
