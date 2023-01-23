Lionel Messi got the only title he was missing: he established himself as world champion with the Argentine National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This conquest changed the life of the best player of all time since now he is seen with a constant smile and very relaxed both in the celebrations with the albiceleste and with PSG. Now, focused on resuming his season with the French team, he is already prepared to face the decisive stage of the campaign but with doubts about the renewal of his contract that expires after the end of the current 2022/23 season.
The information that circulated through various media before the start of the World Cup is that the renewal with the Parisian team was underway and that they had “a word agreement” but that they wanted to sit down and talk once the tournament was over. Now that this has ended, the intentions of the PSG leaders was to close this agreement as soon as possible.
Today, the Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, who always has news related to Barcelona, assured that the Argentine has no intention of stretching his relationship with the Parisian entity and this would have to do with winning the World Cup and that this changed his life. way he would be looking at his stuff.
Obviously, there is no official information about it either from the player’s side or from PSG. All this deals with the sayings of the journalist related to Barcelona who always has the latest news from the culé team.
The first rumors say that the Argentine would have offers from Saudi Arabia (for a sum of money similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract) and from the MLS where Inter Miami, David Beckham’s team, has shown interest in his face services. to the future and with the aim of promoting football in that country that will host the next World Cup in 2026.
The news, information and rumors about the future of Lionel Messi will continue to appear as the days go by and many of these will be subject to PSG’s performance in the UEFA Champions League where they will face Bayer Munich in the round of 16 after finishing as second in Group H with Benfica, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.
#Lionel #Messi #renew #PSG #winning #World #Cup #Argentina
Leave a Reply