Lionel Messi arrived to give a 180 degree turn, not only to the way of experiencing football in Miami, the city where the team of which the man from Rosario is a part plays, but also to the entire American country, which has found a way to make it a space within its attractive sports agenda.
Until the number ten player of the Argentina national team: brand new world champions, decided to accept the offer proposed by former English footballer David Beckham, soccer football was just another spectacle within the cathedral of sporting spectacle, as It is the United States, where American football, baseball or basketball are far above the cue and the ball.
However, in recent months it has become a tradition to turn on the television (or pay for an application) to see one of the best footballers in history having fun with boys who, surely, very recently, or perhaps still now, They had him as an idol.
But the fairy tale could disappear, since various sources assure that Lionel Messi would already have defined the year in which he would leave the Inter Miami to culminate his career in the club that, although it did not take him to the first division, he did form it when he was very little, before he accepted the offer from Barcelona and traveled to never return to his town, where, according to account, would return in 2025.
As reported in El Nacional, and endorsed by Forbes magazine, the ‘Pulga’ would be thinking about signing for Newell’s Old Boys towards the end of his career. And this would happen just one year before the World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada, to close with a flourish one of the best careers, not only in the world of football, but in sport in general.
