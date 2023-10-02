According to Forbes Leo Messi will leave Inter Miami after the 2025 season and play for his childhood club Newell Old Boys before he retires.

This would be a huge blow for MLS if he leaves before the 2026 WC in the US

Do you think Messi will leave before 2026? pic.twitter.com/67pI5T1rO9

— MLS Moves (@MLSMoves) October 2, 2023