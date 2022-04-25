Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Lionel Messi would continue, at least, one more year with Paris Saint Germain

April 25, 2022
in Sports
Despite criticism from the French press, the Argentine would remain firm at PSG.

Lionel Messi won the Ligue 1 title this Saturday with Paris Saint Germain and even so he has not managed to escape criticism from the French press.

The traditional newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ put the lowest rating of the tie at one goal between PSG and Lens last Saturday. Meanwhile, the British media focus on his future in the Parisian team.

Messi’s future at PSG

Leo Messi

According to ‘Sky Sports’, Lionel Messi will remain firm at the French club, at least for the year remaining on his contract. This, taking into account that Mauricio Pochettino, his manager, could leave the club if he does not achieve international success.

The league title will be the only title celebrated by Pochettino’s men in 2022. In the Coupe de France, they were eliminated by Nice in the round of 16; in August, they lost the Super Cup final 1-0 against Lille; and in the Champions League, Real Madrid ended its continental adventure in the round of 16.

(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: Liverpool’s sensation player who is revolutionizing the Premier).

Messi has missed three competitions with which he could have equaled the most successful player in history, Dani Alves, who won his last title at the Beijing Olympics, where he won the gold medal.

SPORTS
*With EFE

