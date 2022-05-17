Lionel Messi would arrive at Inter in 2023 as a player and investor, according to the press

Despite having been champion of Ligue 1, Lionel Messi’s future seems to be further and further away from Paris Saint Germain.

In the last few hours, after the criticism that several French soccer legends have made of the Argentine number 10, information emerged in Europe that Messi would land next year in United States soccer.

According to information from Venezuelan journalist Alex Candal, based in Spain, The Argentine would arrive at Inter Miami in 2023, as a player and as an investor.

‘The contract would be signed in August’

“Messi is going to acquire 35% of the shares of Inter Miami and in the summer of 2023 he will join the team”commented Candal in the most recent edition of ‘Total Football’, from ‘Directv Sports’.

“The contract is done, it’s printed. The document would be signed in August of this year. It seems that there is a certain agreement between the Messi community and Inter Miami”added the Venezuelan, citing his compatriot Francisco Blavia as a source.

