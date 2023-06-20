Lionel Messi has not yet made his debut with Inter Miami and the madness for his arrival in the MLS continues unleashed. Meanwhile, the team begins to try to put together a group that can help harness their enormous talent.

Inter Miami’s football moment is not good and the team is in last place in the table, with just 15 points in 17 games. And although there are five days left before he plays again after a 15-day break, the coach, the American Javier Morales, would be on the way out.

But that doesn’t seem to matter to soccer fans in that country. Messi is already beginning to compete with the box office power of Taylor Swift in the United States. The price of a ticket to see Inter Miami play next month is close to that of a last-minute ticket to see Swift on Friday, even before the Argentine superstar officially joins Major League Soccer.

The official jersey sponsor of Inter Miami doubled its staff to meet the demand for Lionel Messi’s jerseys. Matt Witterstaetter, commercial director, stated that they are securing additional shifts at the retail outlets so that they operate 24 hours a day. pic.twitter.com/Tpfp8SEvvJ — VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 19, 2023

On ticketing platform Seat Geek Inc., the average value of tickets for Messi’s potential Miami debut is about $2,600 before tax, while attending Swift’s Eras Tour costs about $2,625.

While there is no official date for Messi’s debut, as the multi-million dollar deal to make him the star of Inter Miami has yet to close, fans have been going crazy buying tickets for the July 21 match between Inter from Miami and Cruz Azul from Mexico, which would be the most probable date.

The possible new coach of Inter Miami has already worked with Messi

Press versions take the arrival of a new coach as a fact. And the chosen one is an old acquaintance of Messi.



It treats of his compatriot Gerardo Martino, that already directed to the ’10’ in the FC Barcelona, ​​of 2013 to 2014, and later, in the Argentine Selection, between 2014 and 2016.

Martino has not directed since his departure from the Mexican National Team and already has experience in the American league: he spent two years with Atlanta United and with that team he won the MLS Cup in 2018.

🚨Inter Miami reached an agreement with Gerardo Martino and he is already the new coach of the institution.

*️⃣If he arrives with a work visa, the club’s intention is for “Tata” to take over at the beginning of July. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/sRzJf7D2bF — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 19, 2023

The journalist César Luis Merlo assures that Martino would start directing Inter Miami at the beginning of July, as soon as he has a visa to work in the United States.

