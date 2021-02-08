Lionel Messi is once again the protagonist of the new edition of the sports magazine France Football. The Argentine appears on the cover of the traditional French media dressed in the PSG shirt and the image serves as a trigger to draw various hypotheses about his imminent departure from Barcelona and his arrival in Paris once his contract ends on June 30.

The magazine spoke with different sports personalities to imagine the advantages and disadvantages of hiring Messi as the figure of a star-studded team.

News in development