Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) finally confirmed this Saturday the departure of Argentine striker Leo Messi from the club, after two seasons in the French capital and a few hours after the last league game against Clermont in the Parc des Princes, in which he was booed by the fans.

The news had already been announced on Thursday by the PSG coach, Christophe Galtier, at a press conference, but hours later the club itself qualified that the coach had “expressed himself badly”, leaving the veracity of the news up in the air.

This Saturday, coinciding with the last day of a League 1 of which PSG already declared itself champion last weekend, the club itself officially announced the departure of the recent world champion with Argentina with a statement entitled “Leo, thank you”. .

Le Paris Saint-Germain tempt à remercier chaleureusement le sevenfold Ballon d’Or, vanqueur sous les couleurs Rouge & Bleu d’un Trophée des Champions et de deux titres de champion de France. #MerciMessi 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/uQrZJzfqX2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 3, 2023

“Paris Saint-Germain is proud to have the best player in history in its ranks, and wishes Leo much success for the rest of his career.” indicates the message.

In the same message Messi transmitted: “Thanks to the club, to the city of Paris and to its inhabitants for these two years. I wish them the best for the future.”

For his part, the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, stressed that it was a “pleasure” to see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wear red and blue in the Parc des Princes, win the French league twice in a row and inspire the youngest.

“His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future,” the president remarked.

Messi’s figures with PSG

In this farewell, PSG also reviewed the French adventure of the “Flea”, who, wearing the number 30, scored a total of 32 goals and offered 35 decisive passes for the Parisian club.

📸 Leo Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in photos. ⤵️#MerciMessi 🔴🔵 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 3, 2023

Messi arrived in Paris in August 2021 with a two-year contract plus a third as an option, from his lifelong club, Barcelona, ​​who said they were unable to pay him.

After the World Cup in Qatar, it seemed that the player and the club would activate that extra year, but in recent weeks the positions have drifted apart.

The 35-year-old footballer, seven times Ballon d’Or and world champion with Argentina in 2022, is considering various offers, one pharaonic from Saudi Arabia that would be the biggest contract in football history. But there are other options, such as returning to Barcelona or signing for Inter Miami.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news