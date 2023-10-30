Leo Messi won the Ballon d’Or. As in 2009, in 2010, in 2011, in 2012, in 2015, in 2019, in 2021. Years pass, but in the end it is the fate of the most coveted and prestigious individual award in the world of football that never changes. The 2023 edition therefore also ends up in the unrepeatable trophy room of Messi, who won his very personal eighth Ballon d’Or and continued to write indelible pages in the history of football, even though his latest triumphs were accompanied by some controversies.

Like the one from 2019, returned to his hands after three years of fasting. Like, above all, the 2021 one that the whole world was pushing in the direction of Robert Lewandowski as the natural winner of the 2020 trophy which was then not awarded due to the pandemic, but which at least in Italy it was hoped could be awarded to Jorginho, European champion both with Chelsea than with the Italian national team: instead, when in doubt, Messi always wins.

The same controversies that in fact also accompanied the 2010 Ballon d’Or, won by Pulce in the year of the definitive consecration of champions such as Andrés Iniesta or Xavi. For the rest, however, it was always or almost always plebiscites to sanction the legendary dualism with Cristiano Ronaldo, who then stopped at 5 Ballon d’Ors.

Controversy yes, but up to a certain point. Because then the “Messi yes” party has always been the majority one, the jury that leads to the awarding of the prize proposed and historically organized by France Football is made up of journalists who practically cover the entire world map, although Paris is inevitably -centric. And if many would have wanted this 2023 Ballon d’Or in the hands of Erling Braut Haaland, champion of everything with Manchester City or in those of home idol Kylian Mbappé, there is no shortage of reasons that make the eighth title right in any case of best player in the world for Messi.

That before taking the road to Miami to start the declining phase of his phenomenal career, he concluded the season that allowed him to complete his mission. The reference is obviously not to the victory of the French championship with the PSG shirt, indeed his haul is to be considered miserable in these two years under the Eiffel Tower, where he arrived to break the Champions League spell which remained taboo despite the trio of Messi phenomena -Neymar-Mbappé.

But if Leo won his Ballon d’Or number 8 it is because right at the beginning of the path traced by the regulation he managed to win the World Cup in Qatar, leading his Argentina to the third world title by himself or almost: six goals including the double in the final against France, a series of performances as a total leader of an internal people and not just of a football team. Therefore enjoying the anomalous position in the World Cup calendar, which if it had been held in the summer as always would have if anything changed the fate of the last edition, the one won by Karim Benzema. There is therefore the victory pursued and dreamed of all his life, in the name of Diego Armando Maradona, behind the popularity that led Messi to win his eighth Ballon d’Or. Which will also be the last of his inimitable career.

Or maybe not. Yes, because rumors have been circulating for several weeks now that Messi would like to receive the Super Ballon d’Or sooner or later. Which would also be the second awarded in history, always under the aegis of France Football. A lifetime achievement award that should be dusted off after more than thirty years, considering how it was proposed the only time in 1989: Alfredo Di Stefano won it, with all those who had previously received the Ballon d’Or for more than one time. So at the time, in addition to Saeta Rubia (winner of two trophies), there were Johan Cruijff (3), Franz Beckenbauer (2), Kevin Keegan (2), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2) and Michel Platini (3), today in this circle there would also be Marco Van Basten (3), Ronaldo (2) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5). In addition to Leo Messi, in fact. Who would only need the Super Ballon d’Or to complete an unrepeatable career. And in the meantime the world celebrates him once again, even the 2023 Ballon d’Or belongs to him.