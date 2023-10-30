FSoccer world champion Lionel Messi has been awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or for the eighth time. The 36-year-old Argentine received the honor for last season on Monday in Paris. “It’s a gift to the entire Argentine team for what we have achieved,” said Messi after receiving the award from David Beckham.

Karim Benzema won last year. The German professionals were just extras after the World Cup embarrassment. After the triple with Manchester City, Ilkay Gündogan ended up in 14th place, young star Jamal Musiala from German record champions Bayern Munich took 26th place.

Other stars were in the spotlight. When he was chosen again, Messi benefited from his crowning career at the World Cup in Qatar last year. With seven goals and three assists, he played the largest role in Argentina’s third title win after 1978 and 1986. He also scored 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 matches when Paris St. Germain won the championship with Paris St. Germain in the French Ligue 1 before he was retired MLS moved to Inter Miami.

Alexandra Popp seventh among women

The record winner also dedicated the award to his compatriot Diego Maradona in his acceptance speech on the stage of the Theater du Chatelet. “There is no better place to wish him a happy birthday, here near many people who love football the way he would have wanted,” Messi said. Maradona, who died almost three years ago, would have had his birthday on Monday. “Wherever you are, Diego: all the best! This is for you too,” said Messi.







In the women’s category, Spanish world champion Aitana Bonmatí received the Golden Ball as expected, following her compatriot Alexia Putellas. The 25-year-old won the World Cup title with the Spaniards in Australia and the Champions League with FC Barcelona. The German national player Alexandra Popp came seventh, Lena Oberdorf was also nominated, but missed the top ten.









Norway’s top striker Haaland from the English treble winner from Manchester was rewarded with the Gerd Müller Trophy for the best goalscorer for the first time thanks to 56 goals. The English international Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, who was active in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund last season, prevailed in the U21 youth selection. Musiala took second place behind them. The best goalkeeper was Argentine Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa.

Messi won the World Cup for the first time with the Argentine national team at the end of last year. In Qatar, the South Americans triumphed in a thrilling final against France. After his time at Paris Saint-Germain, the superstar moved to Inter Miami in the USA in the summer.

The Ballon d’Or is not a replacement for the world footballer’s election. This election will continue to be organized by the world association FIFA. From 2010 to 2015, the world footballer was awarded the Golden Ball through a cooperation between FIFA and “France Football”.