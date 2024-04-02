For three weeks now, Argentine star Lionel Messi has been away from the field due to a muscle problem he suffered after the match against nashville for the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup where the Inter Miami I won 3 to 1 but Leo had to be substituted just 5 minutes into the second half.
This Wednesday, April 3, the match will be played first leg of the quarterfinals of said competition against Rayados de Monterrey and doubt grows about the possibility that Messi can be present on the team again.
While Inter Miami decides whether to risk the player to be part of this important match for The Heronswe review background of Messi against Mexican teams. The history is short, but with a positive balance.
They are just 5 The occasions where Messi has faced some Mexican teams, two of them were friendly.
Friendly
As a player of Barcelonain the year 2006 I face America in a match full of goals by both teams culminating in a resounding 4 to 4.
In that match he played alone 28 minutes.
In 2009a friendly was also held, but this time against Chivas where the Argentine star played a full time and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Club World Cup
In that same 2009Barcelona had become champion of the Champions League and qualified for the Club World Cup where he had to face Atlantean.
Lionel Messi not only played 38 minutesbut also take advantage of his time to convert a goal. Barça won 3 to 1.
Joan Gamper
In the summer tournament for the Joan Gamper Trophy in the year 2014it was the last time he faced a Mexican team as a player of the Barcelona.
Leo juice 65 minutes against Club León and managed to score a goal.
Leagues Cup
Finally, and the most recent antecedent, he is already as a footballer of the InterMiami. In 2023, Las Garzas faced Blue CrossMessi played a total of 36 minutes and scored his goal at the end of the game to give his team a 2-1 victory.
