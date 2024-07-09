The semi-finals of the 2024 Copa America have arrived and have fans on the edge of their seats. Argentina’s national team will face Canada, a familiar rival with whom the tournament competition began. The match will be July 9 at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey at 7:00 p.m.

In the face of this imminent duel, the doubts about Lionel Messi and his participation. Taking into account your absence against Peru as a health precaution.

Lionel Messi. Photo:AFP

The footballer was treated for a right adductor pain, because he felt a tug during the duel with Chile. Despite this, he played the 90 minutes admirably. The idol also played the entire match against Ecuador in the quarter-finals, a game in which he missed a penalty in the shoot-out.

Once the exploration of your thigh muscle injury, It was determined that it was produced by the collision during the match and fortunately it was nothing more than a contracture.

Still, it was seen participating in training at the Houston Dynamo. Experts recommended proceeding with caution to avoid a tear that would keep him out of the tournament. Then, Lionel Scaloni himself said that his future participation was being considered.

Lionel Messi after injury. Photo:EFE / archive video

Will Messi face Canada?

During the press conference on July 8, Scaloni clarified the questions regarding Messi’s physical condition.

In light of this, the coach mentioned that these days the valuable bearer of the number 10 is ready to participate: “Leo is fine, he finished well. So tomorrow (Tuesday) he will be part of the match. So we are calm.”

Additionally, he expressed that in reference to his performance in this year’s Copa América, he considered that Messi has had a good level through the parties. He also commented that He is someone fundamental for the team.

