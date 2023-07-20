The star Lionel Messi and the Spanish Sergio Busquets have chances to debut on Friday at the inter miami before him Blue Cross of Mexico, said the coach of the team MLS, the Argentinian Gerardo Martino.

“I’m not ruling out starting them (Messi and Busquets). It’s soon. There’s one more training session to do and talk to them to see how they feel and then we’ll make the decision.

Is there a date and time?

Today we are in the function of making them add training sessions”, declared the Gerardo Martino to the Argentine sports channel TyC.

He added that “they both arrived very well, we can have some expectation of seeing them on Friday. But I don’t want to rush to say something that I can’t meet later.”

Photo: Instagram @leomessi.

Messi and Busquets, former teammates for more than a decade at the Barcelona, They arrive at an Inter Miami that is bottom of the MLS, where they have gone eleven games in a row without winning, and which starts on Friday the League Cupa tournament played by teams from the North American and Mexican leagues and in which they will face on the first date Blue Crossat 7 pm, Colombian time.

Martino celebrated redirecting the albiceleste captain at Inter Miami, as he already did at the Barcelona (2013-2014) and in the Argentine national team (2014-2016).

He stressed that this time he finds a Messi “with the same desire as always to compete and win, but in another stage and much more relieved with everything that has happened in the last year.”

Seven-time Ballon d’Gold winner and world champion Lionel Messi has signed a contract with Inter Miami. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

“It was a very heavy weight that he had on him and getting rid of that weight has surely transformed him even on a day-to-day basis,” Martino estimated of the champion in the Qatar World Cup-2022.

