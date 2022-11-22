Lionel Messi: what the Saudi player who celebrated his triumph in his face told him

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Ali Al-Bulaihi not only went to celebrate the victory of the Argentine ’10’ in the face. He also spoke to her.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 22, 2022, 03:24 PM
the thrill of Saudi Arabia for defeating Argentina in his debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been immeasurable.
Last known, the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdelaziz, decreed that This Wednesday will be a holiday throughout the country. on the occasion of “the victory of the Saudi team against the Argentine team in the World Cup,” according to the official news agency of the Arab country SPA.
But before, the defender Ali Al-Bulaihi had already been the architect of the national celebration for doing it his way. The center-back, in the middle of the game, decided to celebrate the second goal, the victory, to his face Lionel Messi.
Now, when the video of what happened travels the world, the Saudi player gave details of what happened. And he revealed what he said to provoke the Argentine ’10’.
‘I told him he wouldn’t win’
In a chat with ‘Goal’, the Saudi player was asked about what he said to Messi in that scene of the match.
Al-Bulaihi confirmed that he slapped the ’10’ and revealed:
“I told him I wouldn’t win”.
This, taking into account that at the time of the incident there were forty minutes left in the game.
The issue, as seen in the transmission, did not go any further.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 22, 2022, 03:24 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #Saudi #player #celebrated #triumph #face #told
Leave a Reply