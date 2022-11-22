Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi: what the Saudi player who celebrated his triumph in his face told him

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

After defeat, Argentina plays against history #ShortsOnly once in World Cup history has a team been crowned champion after losing their first match. And in 1990, Argentina was a finalist and started with a defeat against Cameroon.

Ali Al-Bulaihi not only went to celebrate the victory of the Argentine ’10’ in the face. He also spoke to her.

the thrill of Saudi Arabia for defeating Argentina in his debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been immeasurable.

See also  Ballon d'Or: Messi steals the show from Lewandowski

Last known, the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdelaziz, decreed that This Wednesday will be a holiday throughout the country. on the occasion of “the victory of the Saudi team against the Argentine team in the World Cup,” according to the official news agency of the Arab country SPA.

But before, the defender Ali Al-Bulaihi had already been the architect of the national celebration for doing it his way. The center-back, in the middle of the game, decided to celebrate the second goal, the victory, to his face Lionel Messi.

Now, when the video of what happened travels the world, the Saudi player gave details of what happened. And he revealed what he said to provoke the Argentine ’10’.

‘I told him he wouldn’t win’

Photo:

Screenshot Directv Sports

In a chat with ‘Goal’, the Saudi player was asked about what he said to Messi in that scene of the match.

Al-Bulaihi confirmed that he slapped the ’10’ and revealed:

“I told him I wouldn’t win”.

This, taking into account that at the time of the incident there were forty minutes left in the game.

See also  Report reveals Messi's fate with Saint-Germain

The issue, as seen in the transmission, did not go any further.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #Saudi #player #celebrated #triumph #face #told

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The first look at The Marvels is filtered | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.