Lionel Messi: what the Saudi player who celebrated his triumph in his face told him

the thrill of Saudi Arabia for defeating Argentina in his debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been immeasurable.

Last known, the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdelaziz, decreed that This Wednesday will be a holiday throughout the country. on the occasion of “the victory of the Saudi team against the Argentine team in the World Cup,” according to the official news agency of the Arab country SPA.

But before, the defender Ali Al-Bulaihi had already been the architect of the national celebration for doing it his way. The center-back, in the middle of the game, decided to celebrate the second goal, the victory, to his face Lionel Messi.

Now, when the video of what happened travels the world, the Saudi player gave details of what happened. And he revealed what he said to provoke the Argentine ’10’.

‘I told him he wouldn’t win’

In a chat with ‘Goal’, the Saudi player was asked about what he said to Messi in that scene of the match.

Al-Bulaihi confirmed that he slapped the ’10’ and revealed:

“I told him I wouldn’t win”.

This, taking into account that at the time of the incident there were forty minutes left in the game.

The issue, as seen in the transmission, did not go any further.

