Giorgos Giakoumakisfrom Atlanta United, received this Thursday the award for the best MLS signing in 2023, an award for which Leo was also a finalist

Messi.

The Argentine genius, who has just won his eighth Golden Ballhad a spectacular landing at Inter Miami and led them to the first title in their brief history (the Leagues Cup).

However, in the MLS he was not so fortunate and was only able to play six games in the regular season due to an injury, a key aspect for the team in pink to be left out of the ‘playoffs’ of the MLS. MLS Cup.



With all this, Giakoumakis was chosen – with the votes of league players, teams and the media – as the best signing of 2023 after having scored 17 goals.

Only Denis Bouangafrom Los Angeles FC (LAFC), scored the most goals (20) to take the Golden Boot distinction. Giakoumakis was tied for second place with Argentine Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), who also scored 17 goals.

The Greek forward also boasted efficiency as he scored those 17 goals in 1,792 minutes, which gave him the best scoring average in the league (0.85 per 90 minutes).

Giakoumakis won the award with 45.78% of the votes ahead of

Messi (27.28%) and Eduard Löwen of St. Louis City (15.44%). The striker also took over from Argentine Thiago Almada, his teammate at Atlanta United and who won this award in 2022.

EFE

