Kylian Mbappé’s PSG, author of a double that leaves him as the top solo scorer in Ligue 1, took another step towards the title by beating Ajaccio 5-0 this Saturday (18th) in a Parc des Princes where they again whistles were heard against Lionel Messi.

Motivated as few times in recent weeks with the return of Lionel Messi after his six-day suspension for traveling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s authorization, PSG regains a six-point lead over Lens (2nd) with three games to go. dispute.

If PSG achieve a better result in Auxerre next week than Lens in Lorient, they would sign their 11th league title. The Spanish Fabián Ruiz (22), the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (33), Mbappé (47, 54) and Mohamed Youssouf (73, an own goal) signed the goals of the evening in the Parc des Princes.

This was the win with which PSG sent Ajaccio to B

Mbappé reached 26 goals, distancing himself by two from Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who will have the opportunity to match him on Sunday in Clermont.

Despite the festival of goals, the atmosphere was not the best in the Parque de los Príncipes, although the ultras were not there, on strike due to disagreements with the club.

But Messi was whistled again, for the first time when his name was mentioned in the lineup, in what is already a clear prediction of his departure from the club in a few weeks.

Faced with an Ajaccio that was relegated to the second division after this defeat, Messi, discreet in the game, was also whistled, massively, when he touched the ball or was about to take a set piece. Another part of the Parc des Princes responded with applause.

The goals softened the night. Fabián opened the account, ending the season in great shape, with a shot with the outside of his left foot.

Hakimi, who would be sent off in minute 77 for a fight with Thomas Magani -who also saw the red card-, scored the second by taking advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper François-Joseph Sollacaro after a shot by Mbappé.

Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

Unlike other games in which PSG disconnected after opening a gap, this time the players led by Christophe Galtier were hungry.

Mbappé made the third with a low shot and the fourth with a masterful volley after a long pass from Sergio Ramos. The captain of the French team has scored at least one goal in PSG’s last five games (Lens, Angers, Lorient, Troyes and Ajaccio). The local captain, the Brazilian Marquinhos, finished the job with a cross deflected by Youssouf.

with AFP

