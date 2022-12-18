Lusail, Qatar.- Lionel Messiworld champion with Argentina, with seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament, was chosen this Sunday as the best player in the final and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, seconded in the individual awards by his compatriots Enzo Fernández, the best young, and Emiliano Martínez, best goalkeeper, as well as Kylian Mbappé as the best scorer, with eight goals.

It’s the World Cup Messi. In his fifth and last adventure in the tournament, as the most definitive player, as the engine of Argentina’s reunion with the top of the world, 36 years after the triumph in Mexico in 1986 with Diego Armando Maradona.

Messi emotionally picked up the trophy as the best footballer of the Qatar World Cup 2022in which he took over from Luka Modric, the winner in Russia 2018, in his farewell to the World Cups, from which he also leaves as the player with the most caps in history, with 26. Kylian Mbappé was the Silver Ball, while that Luka Modric was Bronze Ball.

Argentina obtained two other individual mentions: for Enzo Fernández, key in the scheme of lionel scaloni in the qualifying rounds, he was the best young man; for Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, he took penalties in the quarterfinals and in the final, that of the best goalkeeper.

The Golden Boot for the best scorer went to Mbappé, amid the grief of the defeat. Since 2002, with Ronaldo Nazario with Brazil, nobody had reached eight goals in the final phase of the competition. The Silver Boot went to Messi, with seven goals. The Bronze one went to Olivier Giroud, with four. The Fair Play Trophy went to the England team.