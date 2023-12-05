Lionel Messi continues to expand his legend, if this can continue to be done. This is because the Argentine was chosen by TIME magazine as the best athlete of the year in what is considered one of the most important awards in sports in the United States but throughout the world given the prestige that this sport has. magazine. Based on this recognition, Messi became the first footballer to achieve this distinction as well as the first Argentine to obtain this award.
Messi’s last few months have been impressive in terms of prices received since he was awarded the eighth Ballon d’Or in his career, obviously this is a record for this award but he also achieved his second Laureus award for sportsman of the year, being the only footballer to achieve this recognition throughout history.
Obviously, something worth mentioning is that all these recognitions are closely related to what happened at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Argentine managed to win the World Cup for the first time in his career and at a supreme level where he participated in goals for Scaloni’s team in 6 of the 7 games, including all head-to-head matches and a double in the historic final against France.
It is also no coincidence that this recognition by TIME, the most important magazine in the United States and widely read around the world, was made with Messi being a current player for Inter Miami of the MLS with everything that his signing with the club meant. team from South Florida that has as one of its presidents David Beckham, a history of world soccer but also of the North American league.
