Lionel Messi received a new distinction. This time, he was recognized in the country as he was awarded the Konex Brilliant Award to the most prominent personality of the decade of Argentine sports. Its about highest award awarded by the Konex Foundation.

The decision was made known by the president of the Konex Foundation, Luis Ovsejevich, and the president of the Grand Jury of the 2020 Konex Sports Awards, Emanuel Ginobili. After having awarded the Diplomas of Merit to the 100 most prominent sports figures in 21 disciplines, the Grand Jury met to choose in each of the quintets the personalities who had the most significant career of the last decade (2010-2019) .

These figures will receive the Konex de Platino and among all of them, the footballer was distinguished with the Konex de Brillante.

In the previous awards of the Konex Sports Awards, the Konex de Brillante had been for Juan Manuel Fangio in 1980, Diego Armando Maradona in 1990, Gabriela Sabatini in 2000 and Emanuel Ginobili in 2010.

Gabriela Sabattini with her Konex de Brillante in 2010. Photo: DyN

In addition, the Grand Jury designated Konex de Honor, which is awarded to a figure in the sport who died in the last decade, the golfer Roberto De Vicenzo, who died on June 1, 2017.

In turn, he awarded a Special Mention to the Argentine Davis Cup team, champion in 2016; the PUPI Foundation, by Javier Zanetti; La Carrera de Miguel, the marathon that is held in tribute to the athlete who disappeared during the Migue Sánchez dictatorship; the chess player Oscar Panno; the Argentine men’s field hockey team, the Olympic champion in 2016, and the Argentine men’s softball team, the world champion in 2019.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the traditional Konex Sports Awards 2020 ceremony will not be held.

The winners in each sport

Sandro Mareco (Chess), Germán Lauro (Athletics), Agustín Canapino (Motorsports), Luis Scola (Basketball), Sergio Martínez (Boxing), Miguel Correa (Canoeing), Walter Pérez (Cycling), Marcelo Gallardo and Diego Simeone (Technical Director ), Matías Albarracín (Horse riding).

Marcelo Gallardo was recognized as a coach and Leonardo Ponzio, as a player. Photo: Mario Quinteros

Leonardo Ponzio and Juan Román Riquelme (Soccer in Argentina), Lionel Messi (Outdoor soccer), Emiliano Grillo (Golf), Diego Simonet (Handball), Luciana Aymar (Hockey), Paula Pareto (Judo), Federico Grabich (Swimming).

Adolfo Cambiaso, the polo player of the decade.

Adolfo Cambiaso (Polo), Felipe Contepomi (Rugby), Juan Martín del Potro (Tennis), Luciano De Cecco (Volleyball) and Santiago Lange (Yachting).