Argentina’s soccer team, lionel scalonidid not hesitate to affirm that “these qualifiers are the most difficult in the world”, after the narrow victory of the world champion by 1-0 over Ecuador, at the beginning of the road to the World-2026.

The Albiceleste coach also raised doubts about the star’s presence Lionel Messi in the match next Tuesday for the second date against Bolivia, at 3,600 m of altitude in La Paz, after the author of the goal for the success of the world champions was replaced three minutes from the end.

Messi, annoying

Scaloni explained that “Messi asked me for the change, if not, I won’t take it out [del partido]”, and then he considered that” later we will evaluate to see what he has, but he asked me for the change.

“Tomorrow (Friday) they will do studies to see what he has. If he is well, he will travel and play. If he is not well, We’ll see what we do. It’s all very recent,” remarked the technical director of the world champions.

In addition, Scaloni said that “I am proud of the game that the boys played, it was incredible, with the level of demand that this game had. It was played to the limit, as a playoff game has to be played.

Messi, after the game, entered the field and rebuked the refereeing team, led by the Colombian Wilmar Roldan, whom he pointed to

“Although the Colombian shortlist led by Wilmar Roldán had no role in the outcome of the ARGENTINA vs. ECUADOR qualifiers and they did their job well, at the end of the game Messi did not save anything and angrily demanded, Will Roldan inform Fifa?” , said José Borda, arbitration analyst.

