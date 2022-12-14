Argentina vs France will be the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and this will be held next Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium. One of these two teams will add their third World Cup after this match that will allow us to see Lionel Messi face Kylian Mbappé, the two top figures in this tournament and in the entire world of football today.
As we all know, both have shared a team (PSG) since the Argentine had to leave Barcelona due to contract problems and arrived in Paris with the aim of continuing to remain among the elite of European football. Although the relationship began with certain rumors about a possible confrontation between the two in the locker room, the reality is that both Messi and Mbappé never mentioned a problem and they were always seen with a smile when they shared a team.
This match for the World Cup final will be the fourth meeting between the two stars. These were the three previous confrontations:
This was the first meeting between the two and it remained in the hands of the young Frenchman in a match in which he proved his international hierarchy and established himself as a star. In this he scored two goals and generated a penalty in the French victory by 4-3 that meant the elimination of the albiceleste from the tournament.
It was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and it was another show from the young Frenchman who drove the culé defense crazy and scored 3 goals to define the tie in the first match. Leo scored the only goal for the Catalan team with a score that ended 4-1 for the Parisians.
With the tie already defined, the match ended 1-1 and both stars scored the goals for their teams with PSG advancing to the round without problems.
Now, it will be the most important cross between the two since, in addition to the world champion trophy, the prizes for the top scorer in the world cup and the best player of the entire tournament will be in dispute. Both were decisive for their teams to meet in the decisive match, both have 5 goals so far in the World Cup and both will seek to give eternal glory to their country in Qatar 2022.
The table is set so that the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is a real match and that we all enjoy (or suffer from) the figures that are Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.
