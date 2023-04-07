Lionel Messi seems further and further away from PSG, as the talks around his renewal, for which he has an option for one year under the same conditions as he has today, are at a standstill. This has been greatly exploited by Barcelona, ​​the club where he remained for his first 20-year football career and where he enjoyed his greatest success at club level, with a popular outcry from managers, coaches and fans for his return. , embodied in a packed Camp Nou chanting his name during a Clásico for the Copa del Rey.

However, currently the priorities of the Flea in the Catalan city are different, due to the news that, at dawn on Thursday, a few hours after the hard fall of the culé team against Real Madrid, two hooded people tried to enter his house in the municipality of Castelldefels, on the outskirts of the city.

The images from the home’s security cameras showed how they broke into the home, entered the garden and jumped over one of the walls.

(You can read: Forceful message from Messi’s mother after threats and attack in Argentina).

Assault on Messi’s house

Lionel Messi, in a PSG match.

As reported by the journalist Carlos Quílez on the Spanish channel Antena 3, the attempted robbery would have taken place at 2:23 in the morning (local time)from which the hooded men were “loitering” through the garden of the house, and tried to force the doors, the windows, the balcony and also the gate of the garage of the Argentine captain, but they were not able to violate them due to the “extraordinary” security measures put in place for this type of scenario.

After two or three minutes the assailants escaped through the same place where they entered, and shortly after the police arrived.

(Also: The only soccer priest to whom a miracle is attributed).

Messi acquired this 10,000-square-meter home in 2010 with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, investing an amount of six million euros on their purchase and numerous renovations, and they lived there until La Pulga’s tumultuous departure to PSG in 2021.

It is a three-story house, equipped with a terrace, a swimming pool, a soccer field and a paddle court, with essential decoration and views of the Garraf mountains and the Mediterranean Sea.

As a result of some inconveniences in the past, the construction is located far from other houses, and it is not allowed to fly over it either, since it is surrounded by the Garraf Natural Park, an area protected by an environmental law, according to Javier Sánchez-Prieto, President of the Spanish airline Vueling.

More news

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)