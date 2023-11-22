The most anticipated match of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup was partly colored by the serious incidents that occurred in the run-up to Brazil – Argentina at the Maracaná, where the clashes between both fans led to the intervention of the local Police who ended up repressing only the Argentines. Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi decided for the team to retire to the locker room and after the victory he explained why he made that decision.

Once the match in Rio de Janeiro ended, in what was the first victory of a team on Brazilian soil in the Qualifiers, Messi criticized the Brazilian Police in harsh terms both in television statements and through a post on his official Instagram account. .

“We saw how they were hitting people,” said the Argentine captain about the team’s first reaction, which was to approach the stands to calm things down. However, he acknowledged that that was of no use and recalled what happened in the run-up to the Copa Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca Juniors where there were shots fired on the beaches of Rio: “The same thing happened in the Libertadores final, repressing the people.” with the sticks.”

In that sense, he indicated that in addition to the fans, they also worried about their families: “There were players who had family there. You think about the family and the people who are there who don’t really know what’s happening and that’s why you’re more focused on that than on the game, which at that point is secondary.”

Asked about the second decision, which was to retire to the locker room, Messi explained: “We did that because it was the way to calm everything down a bit. We were there and from below we couldn’t do much and we saw how they hit the guy and threw him back… “A misfortune could have happened.”

“When everything calmed down a little we decided to return. But we went inside to ask how the relatives were and everything there and that’s why we left later,” Lionel added.

Lionel Messi’s relief on Instagram

A few minutes later, Messi referred to what happened again but through his Instagram account. “This team continues to make history… Great victory at the Maracaná although it will be marked by the repression of Argentines once again in Brazil. This cannot be tolerated, it is crazy and it has to end now!

Given the incidents prior to the match, Lionel Messi decided to command the exit of the field at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro towards the locker room with his teammates and the coaching staff.



The match, scheduled for 7:30 at night, Colombia time, was suspended for almost 30 minutes after the decision of the Argentina team to retire to the locker room. And with the latent tension of a South American classic, and with the background of the final between Fluminense and Boca Juniors a few weeks ago, the local police intervened in a discussion in the stands and beat up the Argentine fans.

The incident occurred during the singing of the national anthems. First was the Argentine National Anthem, where boos were heard from the local public. Immediately afterwards, Brazil continued, which was similarly disapproved by the minority of Albiceleste fans who were in the World Cup stadium.

As could be seen in the images captured by television broadcasts, the police officers acted on the Argentine fans with minors and women involved, which led to the intervention of the players and the coaching staff. One of them, goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, approached the first seats of the stands to prevent the Police from continuing their attack.

At the same time, Messi made a clear decision. He first approached the conflict zone to see if it was possible to calm things down, but when he refused, making gestures with his hands and with a few words, he managed to get the entire team to leave the field. Through different videos the walk was seen, with “La Pulga” in front heading towards the place from which they had left a few minutes ago after greeting the rival players.

“We’re not playing, we’re leaving,” Messi said in images captured by the official broadcast before leading the return to the dressing rooms. The Brazilian soccer players were still on the playing field.

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

