The hopes of Lionel Messi of enjoying a quieter life in MLS to close out his legendary career may seem somewhat illusory. In Miami, a city revolutionized by his arrival, the Argentine began an intense first week of presentations on Wednesday.

A day before, Rosario’s crack landed in the sunny city of Florida in a private plane with his wife and children. In the early hours of Wednesday Messi, according to sources consulted by AFP, went to the training facilities of Inter Miami, his new team, without the accredited media having access.

Madness for Messi

Lionel Messi already feels the furor that he has generated in Miami. His stay will not be quiet at all, as the fans and the press follow in his footsteps.

This Wednesday he was a sensation at the exit of a restaurant, where many fans were waiting for him to greet him.

The Argentine star came out amiably and waved to some of them. In fact, there is a video from an amateur who He manages to be with Messi for a ‘selfie’ and after doing so, he kisses him on the left cheek. “Welcome to Miami,” they yell at him.

FUROR FOR MESSI IN MIAMI! 🇦🇷🐐🇺🇸 🍽 The Argentine star went out with his family to eat outside and a fan, in addition to asking him for a selfie video, gave him a KISS on the cheek 🤣 Video: IG / juaampifernandez pic.twitter.com/7pzbcGe5OG — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) July 13, 2023

Messi’s diary

Inter Miami fans await Messi.

On Sunday it will be presented in style at the DRV PNK stadium, in an event dubbed “The Unveil” (The Revelation) that will also offer musical entertainment for the 18,000 fans. The event can be followed on Apple TV + and will take place in parallel to the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup that will be held in Los Angeles, on the other US coast.

To maximize the impact of both soccer events, Inter could allow television stations that broadcast the Gold Cup to connect with Messi’s half-time presentation of the final, which will be played by the winners of Wednesday’s semifinals between Mexico and Jamaica and between the United States. United States and Panama.

For Monday, Inter called the media to an “important press conference” which Messi is expected to attend along with the franchise owners. Among them is England’s David Beckham, whose 2007 arrival at the LA Galaxy was the signing with the greatest impact in MLS history… until the landing of

Messi.

On Tuesday the first full training session for the Albiceleste captain will take place with his new teammates. More accustomed to the discretion of closed-door practices, all of Messi’s movements will be scrutinized by the media cameras that will have access to the pitch.

The long-awaited debut could take place on July 21 against Cruz Azul in Inter’s debut in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which all the MLS and Mexican league teams will compete for a month. –

Messi will land in a squad sunk in the last position of the Eastern Conference, with only five wins in 21 games. Callender acknowledged that they need an immediate turnaround if they are to have any hope of making the playoffs and challenging for the title. “I think we are better than our position in the league but the reality is that we are in last place. That is something we have to control and change,” he said.

SPORTS AND AFP

