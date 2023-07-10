He inter miami of the MLSnext team of Lionel Messiannounced that the presentation of the Argentine star will be on July 16 at his stadium, but it’s all crazy.

The event, called “The Unveil” (The Presentation”), “will include “exciting shows, speeches on the pitch and much more,” the franchise said in a press release also distributed by MLS in which it did not mention the name of Messi.

not to believe

Last month, the world champion with the albiceleste in Qatar-2022 caused an earthquake in the world of football by announcing that he will continue his career at Inter Miami.

This team, with very modest results in its four years in the MLS, is co-owned by david beckhamwho is expected to attend the presentation of the Argentine.

Since Messi’s announcement, Inter has been working against the clock to surround the former Barcelona player with old acquaintances.

The newly signed Sergio BusquetsMessi’s former teammate in the Barça team, could also be presented to the fans at the event on July 16 at the stadium DRV PNK of Fort Lauderdalejust outside of Miami.

Today in Miami, David Beckham visited one of the murals that Lionel Messi already has in the city. David has always been a big fan of Lionel and now he will have him on the team of which he is a shareholder. In 7 days the presentation is coming, which they say, is going to be crazy. There is Lio in… pic.twitter.com/W2QTqVV7Ap – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) July 9, 2023

Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi.

Of course, Miami lives crazy with Messi. Beckham visited one of the murals that the Argentine already has in the city.

The truth is that it is a work of art and will soon become one of the most visited places in the city.

