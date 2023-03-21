The captain of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Messiarrived in Buenos Aires this Monday and joined the albiceleste concentration with a view to Thursday’s friendly against Panama, the first game after their triumph in the World Cup in Qatar-2022.

His arrival, a preview of the party that Argentines prepare with their team, was celebrated by the Argentine Football Association (AFA). “You never gave up. And today you returned to your country as world champion. Welcome, Leo,” Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia, president of the AFA, wrote on Twitter.



Messi has already joined several of his selected teammates after being booed on Sunday by Paris Saint-Germain supporters disappointed by the French team’s elimination in the round of 16 of the European Champions League.

At the AFA premises, in Ezeiza, on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires, the technical director lionel scaloni This afternoon he directs the first closed-door practice ahead of the match that will be the reunion of the Argentine team before their fans after the consecration in Qatar.

Madness for Messi

Messi, who traveled with his wife and three children, joined his teammates Nicolás Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Tagliafico, Enzo Fernández, Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía and Thiago Almada, all of them world champions, who are already in the AFA property.

Meanwhile, this Monday a video circulated on social networks that shows the madness that Messi’s presence on Argentine soil has generated.

A large group of fans found out that Messi was having dinner at a restaurant in Palermo called ‘Don Julio Parrilla’, and they went there to sing their songs.

😍 Leo Messi and his family are having dinner at ‘Don Julio Parrilla’ and this crowd is waiting for him outside. “You have to take him out through the balcony”, people shout. 💬 “In the Argentine National Team you don’t play for money. Come out world champions that people will remember them all their lives, ”he said… https://t.co/K5jMdtasSI pic.twitter.com/bBNkHXFnpT —RENZO PANTICH (@RenzoMPantich) March 21, 2023

The expectation to see the ‘Scaloneta’ sold out in just two hours the 63,000 seats that were put up for sale online for the match that will be played at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. The expectation of seeing the team also overwhelmed the requests for press accreditation.

As reported by the AFA, more than 131,000 media requests were received when the Monumental only has capacity for 344 journalists. Scaloni will give a press conference on Tuesday. After the friendly with Panama, the Albiceleste will play again on Tuesday 28 against the Curacao team in the province of Santiago del Estero

