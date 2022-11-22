The Argentine star Lionel Messi opened its fifth World Cup on Tuesday in a bittersweet manner with the 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail stadium, in the first match of the Albiceleste in Qatar-2022.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring by converting a penalty taken on Leandro Paredes (10), just a few minutes after embarrassing goalkeeper Mohamed Allowais with a low shot (2).

Messi scored his seventh World Cup goal in this way, all scored in the group stages of World Cup tournaments, although he is still far from the record of 16 World Cup goals held by Miroslav Klose with 16 goals. The Argentine captain made up for the penalty he missed in his debut against Iceland (1-1) in the last World Cup in Russia-2018. However, with the defeat, his joy vanished.

In fact, at the time of the comeback in Arabia, Messi was the protagonist. And all because the defender Al-Bulaihi went looking for him to provoke him. The ’10’ did not stay still.

Messi assured that he wants to enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup to the fullest.

This Tuesday, Messi led the Albiceleste on the pitch of the Lusail stadium, where in addition to the penalty goal, he saw a goal canceled for offside after receiving a through ball (22).

The Albiceleste captain could be seen giving instructions or asking his teammates for a head, in a game that began to go wrong for the Albiceleste in the second half.

Precisely a loss of the ball from Messi ended with the first goal of Saled Alshehri (48). The captain was able to equalize with a quick arrival in the box, but Hassan AL-Tambarktun snatched the ball from him as he was about to shoot (55).

Unlike on many other occasions, Messi was unable to rescue his team, which had not lost the first game of a World Cup since Italy-1990, although it came close to drawing.

And at the time of 2-1, Saudi defender Al-Bulaihi went looking for him to celebrate the goal to his face.

Messi, questioned, reacted in his own way. He looked at him, bravado, but he didn’t let himself win the fight.

