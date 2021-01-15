For a few weeks that Barcelona is taking steps forward. Still with some flaws, but it doesn’t stop growing. And one of the keys to improving the team’s performance has a name and surname: Lionel Messi.

Of course, the Rosario star once again displayed his best version on the field of play and, therefore, infected his teammates. However, he suffered a muscle injury in the match against Granada and after missing the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Sociedad, Maybe he will not participate in the definition against Athletic Bilbao either.

Messi did not play, but gave the final harangue on penalties. (AFP)

Although the club did not deliver any official statement, the reason they give from the entity is that there is no injury as such, but some discomfort that does not allow him to train normally nor play without risk of injury. Various Catalan media reported that the ten trained separately and carried out specific work to test the area of ​​the ailment: the back of the left thigh and the sensations were good.

Coach Ronald Koeman He summoned him to travel to Seville, where he will test his physical condition to see if he can count on his maximum figure – at least – for a few minutes. Messi wants to be available Sunday, but the decision will not be made until the last minute. The optimism is much greater than that of last Wednesday, when the information around the footballer seemed to even rule out his presence definitively for this Sunday’s duel against the Basques. The sensations improved with the passing of the hours and Messi’s participation in La Cartuja is a real possibility.

The starters who beat Real on penalties exercised with regenerative movements and without great demand given that most of them will repeat in the starting 11 next Sunday. Meanwhile, the substitutes made a tactic with the soccer team players.

Barsa players celebrate their passage to the final on penalties. (AFP)

In case of not being able to count on his captain, the Dutch coach would once again rely on Antoine Griezmann as center forward and in Ousmane Dembelé and Martin Braithwaite to occupy the left and right ends, respectively.