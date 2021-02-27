On June 19, 2020, Lionel Messi had before him the possibility of scoring his 700th goal. Barcelona faced Sevilla, Leo’s favorite victim, who had converted 37 goals in 38 games. However, the Rosario could not specify that day and the record had to wait until July 1.

And, although he had three other opportunities to mark the Andalusian club, the Argentine only did it this Saturday. In clash 42 against Sevilla, he scored 2-0 at Sánchez Pizjuán for the Spanish League and reached the figure of 38 goals.

Of that figure, which includes three triplets, 30 goals were scored by the League, four by the Spanish Super Cup, two by the Copa del Rey and two by the European Super Cup.

The first was on October 15, 2006, at home, for the League: 3 to 1 with a double by Ronaldinho.

This time, goal 38 came in the 85th minute. Leo played a wall with Ilaix, faced the area, left a rival on the road and, after a first shot with clearance from the goalkeeper, took the rebound and scored his 19th goal in the League, which has him as top scorer. He is chased by his friend Luis Suárez, three goals.

In addition, on the international level, he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top scorer in the European leagues, dominated by Robert Lewandowski.

Messi’s validity, despite Barsa’s not-so-good moment, is shown in his scoring ability. In Spain and in Europe.