Sunday, March 27, 2022
Lionel Messi threw a ‘bomb’ on his sporting future, after the World Cup

March 26, 2022
in Sports
Leo Messi

Leo Messi

Photo:

Alexander Pagni. AFP

The Argentine star gave statements after the victory against Venezuela.

The captain and leader of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Messistated on Friday that after playing the Qatar-2022 World Cup he will rethink his professional life, although he did not specify what the options will be.

“After the World Cup I’m going to have to rethink a lot of things. Arrive good or bad. Hopefully it will be in the best way, “he said at the end of the game in which the Albiceleste thrashed Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires on the penultimate date of the South American qualifying round.

See also  Economy - Argentina: Alberto Fernández reaches an agreement with the IMF to refinance debt

La Pulga scored the third goal in the 82nd minute after stopping a precise pass from Ángel Di María with his chest and finishing off a blunder, which dislodged goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez. Argentina was classified but it was required to say goodbye to the full orchestra of the fans in La Bombonera, since they will not play in the country again before the World Cup.

Messi, at 34 years old and with 81 goals with the national shirt, is not experiencing a good moment in his campaign at Paris Saint-Germain, after the rough separation from FC Barcelona, ​​where he made history with a barrage of goals and cups earned.

When asked about his future, he said: “I don’t know. I think about what’s coming and it’s close and it’s the game with Ecuador (Tuesday in Guayaquil). Then the preparation games in September and October. Then the World Cup. And then not he”.

“I’ve been happy here in Argentina for a long time. With the public and this team it’s nice to enjoy, like winning the Copa América (Brazil-2021) with a wonderful group,” he said.

He stressed that the victory, before closing the South American series on Tuesday, was important “to say goodbye to the people because we are not going to play again (in Argentina) before the World Cup.”

See also  Russia: TAS leaves it without the World Cup in Qatar 2022

AFP

