Lionel Messi: this was the tribute he paid to Diego Maradona

The second anniversary of the death of Diego Armando Maradona it marked part of the day in Argentina that permanently keeps in mind the figure of the man who changed the history of its football and one of the greats of all time.

Argentina faces a key duel in Qatar 2022. The unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia has triggered the relevance of the clash against Mexico, which it has always defeated in the World Championships and against which it maintains a huge difference, in favor, in the face to face

The anniversary of the death of ‘el Pelusa’, world champion with the albiceleste in Mexico in 1986 and finalist four years later, in Italy 1990coincides with the eve of a decisive duel.

Photo: Lionel Messi’s Instagram

Lionel Messiin his social networks, paid tribute to ’10, with a photo of Maradona

And the components of the Argentine squad look for breath in the immortal figure of

Maradona. Victory goes to him.

Fine words

“It is a very sad day and we hope to give him joy wherever he is. It seems incredible that he is no longer there and I hope that Saturday will be a happy day and give him a victory,” he said lionel scaloni hours before the confrontation against Mexico.

“For Argentines he is a very important person. World Cup, not just Argentines. It is a sad day and hopefully on Saturday we can give him joy,” he said. Lautaro Martinez.



EFE