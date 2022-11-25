Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi: this was the tribute he paid to Diego Maradona

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
0


close

soccer

Messi and Neymar were the heirs to the sacred fire of Maradona and Pelé.

Messi and Neymar were the heirs to the sacred fire of Maradona and Pelé.

The Argentine celebrated two years of death.

The second anniversary of the death of Diego Armando Maradona it marked part of the day in Argentina that permanently keeps in mind the figure of the man who changed the history of its football and one of the greats of all time.

Argentina faces a key duel in Qatar 2022. The unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia has triggered the relevance of the clash against Mexico, which it has always defeated in the World Championships and against which it maintains a huge difference, in favor, in the face to face

See also  The possible lineup of Pumas UNAM to face America on matchday 8

(Argentina: video of Saudi Arabia’s technical talk is filtered, tremendous!)
(Sadness in Brazil! Neymar and Danilo miss the group stage of the World Cup)

The anniversary of the death of ‘el Pelusa’, world champion with the albiceleste in Mexico in 1986 and finalist four years later, in Italy 1990coincides with the eve of a decisive duel.

Photo:

Lionel Messi’s Instagram

Lionel Messiin his social networks, paid tribute to ’10, with a photo of Maradona

And the components of the Argentine squad look for breath in the immortal figure of
Maradona. Victory goes to him.

Fine words

“It is a very sad day and we hope to give him joy wherever he is. It seems incredible that he is no longer there and I hope that Saturday will be a happy day and give him a victory,” he said lionel scaloni hours before the confrontation against Mexico.

“For Argentines he is a very important person. World Cup, not just Argentines. It is a sad day and hopefully on Saturday we can give him joy,” he said. Lautaro Martinez.

(Qatar World Cup: the fan who steals all eyes, photos and videos) (Iran gave another blow by beating Wales, see the great goals: Qatar World Cup)

See also  F4 | Antonelli is the king of Spa: success also in Race 3

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #tribute #paid #Diego #Maradona

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What is the story of "King Farouk" on the "Dubai Opera" stage?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.