The Argentine star Lionel Messiwho has led the spectacular rise of victories in the MLS since his arrival at Inter Miami, bought a beachfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, in Broward County north of Miami, for $10.8 million.

This is the mansion

The beachfront property located in the Bay Colony development in Fort Lauderdale has 0.4 acres of land and two 51-meter docks, as well as an oceanfront pool. a gym and spa and an Italian design kitchen, the real estate media The Real Deal (TRD) reported this Monday.

The main suite of the mansion that Messi and his wife will occupy, Antonela Roccuzzo, covers a huge area of ​​149 square meters. The mansion, which was built in 1988 and expanded in 2000, is located about 8 kilometers from the Drive Pink stadium and the adjacent Inter Miami training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

The former Barcelona player and his wife acquired the property of 976 square meters and eight rooms through a company run by Messi’s asset manager, Alfonso Nebot, according to records to which TRD had access.

At the end of last August, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who shares a locker room with Messi at Inter Miami, bought a beachfront mansion for $8.7 million also in Broward County, specifically in the area known as Sea Ranch Lakes.

Busquets, also a former Barcelona player, paid around $8.7 million for the 660-square-meter house with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and a three-car garage.

EFE

