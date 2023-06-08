The Argentinian Leo Messi announced this Wednesday his decision to sign for the Inter miami of the American Soccer League (MLS) after ruling out the options of returning to Barcelona or signing for the Saudi Al-Hilal. This was confirmed in a joint interview, carried out at his Parisian home, with the Barcelona newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it one hundred percent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on the path. If the Barcelona thing didn’t come out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family,” he said.

Not to Barcelona

The Argentine admitted that he was “very excited, very excited” to be able to return to Barcelona, ​​but ruled it out after “having experienced what I experienced and the departure I had (from Barcelona), I did not want to be in the same situation again : wait to see what was going to happen and leave my future in someone else’s hands”, says the Argentine.

Messi found out that to return to Barça, the club had to “sell players or lower the salary of players” and for that reason “I didn’t want to go through that, or take it upon myself to get anything to do with it.”

“After having achieved everything thanks to God and having finally achieved the World Cup, what I wanted so much, I wanted to look for something else as well and a bit of peace of mind,” he insisted.despite admitting that his family, who every now and then traveled to Barcelona, ​​was “Very excited about everything I heard.”

“At the same time, we weren’t so excited because the reality was that we still didn’t know what could happen, but obviously they were really looking forward to coming back. We never wanted to leave there, it was very difficult, but they also support me and it is a decision made as a family, not just mine”, confessed.

Messi says that after the decision taken, everyone “is happy” with the new change, although “also sad to leave”, since it was difficult for them to adapt to Paris, especially their children. “They have their friends at school and it also hurts them to be separated from all that. They are already big. Above all, Thiago understands the situation and is happy about what will come,” he added.

Tranquillity

Messi does not believe that the decision not to sign for himl Barcelonato have been exclusively his, because “many things” were missing and “a long summer” was expected, for which reason he preferred to make the decision before “to finish with this, be calm and think about the holidays and my future, already planning what I know it’s going to be possible.”

Asked about his conversations with the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, or with Xavi Hernandez; Messi said that he spoke “very little, once or twice at most” with the manager, while he did have more communication with Xavi.

“We were very excited, because when something came out we commented if he really wanted him to come back, if it was good for the team and for him, and we kept in communication,” he insisted.

The Argentine revealed that the economic question “was never a problem or an obstacle at all” and commented that they never talked about a contract.

“A proposal was passed over, but never a formal, written, signed proposal, because there was still nothing and we did not know if it would be possible to do it or not. There was the intention, but we could not advance anything, we did not even talk about money formally. If it had been a matter of money, I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere,” he said.

Messi does not know if Barcelona has done everything possible to sign him: “It’s their issue. Honestly, I don’t know if they have done everything possible or not. I knew what he was talking about with Xavi, above all…. Now they had, by all accounts, obtained permission from the League to do so. Many things were missing. The club, today, was not in a position to confirm to me one hundred percent that I could return. And it’s understandable, because of the situation the club is going through, and that’s how I lived it.”

Regarding the possibility of returning to Barça one day, Messi stated that he would like to “be close to the club” and confirmed that he will settle in Barcelona.

“It is one of the things that we are very clear about with my wife, my children. Hopefully, I don’t know at what moment or what or when, but hopefully one day I can contribute something to the club and help because it is a club that I love as I always said. Thank you the affection that I had from the people during my career and I would like to be here again, yes”, he insisted.

