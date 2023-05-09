Lionel Messi: they reveal the juicy contract that he did sign in Saudi Arabia

Jorge Messi, father and representative of PSG striker Lionel Messi, assured this Tuesday that “There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year”thus denying that the Argentine star had reached an agreement with Al-Hilal to play for the Saudi team for the next two seasons.

“The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG. Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision.”insisted Jorge Messi in a statement published on his Instagram account.

And although everything indicates that there is nothing fixed in soccer matters, Messi already has a contract in Saudi Arabiaas published this Wednesday by journalists from the ‘OKDiario’ portal.

Messi’s contract with Saudi Arabia

The avalanche that surprised this Tuesday had already been brewing days ago, with the scandal of Messi’s express trip to Saudi Arabia. Said transfer led to a sanction at PSG.

As now published by ‘OKDiario’, Messi had to leave Paris last week because of a contract he signed at the house of Wahhabism to “promote the country”.

According to a document published by said portal, The player receives about 7.5 million euros a year for promoting tourism in Saudi Arabia.



“The contract, whose terms were unknown until today, and whose content is now exclusively revealed by OKDIARIO, uses the image of the Argentine soccer player to promote tourism in the Saudi kingdom through the official page of the Ministry of Tourism of that country –www. visitsaudi.com– and in various publications on the Argentine star’s social networks. Only on Instagram Leo Messi has more than 400 million followers and more than 100 million on Facebook”, the portal announces.

So far, no one from Messi’s environment has ruled on the existence of said document.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE