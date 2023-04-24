“Closer and closer?” is the question asked by the Spanish media when faced with the possibility that Lionel Messi wear the t-shirt again Barcelona. In the last hours, the Argentine star was seen disembarking at the El Prat airport in Catalonia with 15 suitcases, accompanied by Antonela Roccuzzo and his three children but in complete secrecy. During the week, the president of the Blaugrana club, Joan Laporta, said in a video that “La Pulga” will return.

Amid the growing rumors about Messi’s return to the club he loves, the striker arrived in the Spanish city from Paris, to spend a few days with the family, after the last victory of the Paris Saint Germain. However, two details caught the visitor’s attention: he brought 15 suitcases and prioritized not being seen. These further fueled speculation about his return.

According to the Spanish sports newspaper Sport, Messi was received by his eternal bodyguard and adviser Pepe Costawho was the only active Barcelona employee to wait for him on his arrival.

The rumors are growing day by day, amid the bad results at the international level in the Champions League with PSG and the constant murmurs towards the Argentine world champion player from the Parisian fans.

His next match will be on April 30 against Lorient at the Princes Park And although his contract is yet to expire on June 30, Barcelona will try to seduce the 10 to return.

The ’10’ could go back to dressing as Barcelona

In this sense, the president of the blaugrana institution, Joan Laporta, he said last week in the middle of a series of photos with Barcelona fans that the club was going to look for Messi.

Through a video, a young man who asked the president for a photo took the opportunity to ask him directly about the return of the idol. “Messi al Barsa?” He asked and Laporta replied: “Yes, crack.”

In addition, during the week it was known what would be the amount that Barcelona intends to propose to Messi with the intention of signing a new contract. The Sport newspaper indicated that Barcelona is making fine numbers to fit Messi’s contract into its limited margins.

Considering that there will be a predisposition on the Rosario side, he will present him with an offer of 13 million euros net per season, in a two-year contract, with the possibility of terminating it after the first year. This amount is similar to what Robert Lewandowski receives and represents a quarter of what he earned in 2021, his last year at the Blaugrana club.

i ️ First image of Leo Messi in Barcelona, ​​who has taken advantage of the morning to do personal matters. Still, for now, without having a meeting between Leo Messi and Joan Laporta. we see it in @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/p69th3oHCH — Carlos Monfort (@monfortcarlos) April 24, 2023

The Nation, Argentina

GDA