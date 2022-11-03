Lionel Messi: the unprecedented harangue to lead Argentina to win the Copa América

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot, Netflix series ‘Be Eternal: Champions of America’
Very few had him at ’10’ with that emotion to raise his voice. The video is very revealing.
November 03, 2022, 10:17 AM
The series ‘Be eternal: champions of America’ opens this Thursday, April 3, which reveals unpublished details and tells from the inside How was the coronation in the Copa América 2021 for Argentina?
The story focuses on the pressure of the players, who had a long streak of 28 years without titleswith very big frustrations and disappointments, with seven lost finals since 1993.
The constant defeats punished the team but especially Lionel Messi, the banner of national football.
Many followers always doubted his leadership and his weight in the locker room, but in this talk revealed by ‘Netflix’ it is clear that his is a forceful voice.
(You can read: Lionel Messi, to Barcelona? They reveal the plan for the ’10’ to return to Spain).
Unpublished harangue of Messi
“My family was always the one that lived through it just like me, the one that suffered a lot, and at the same time tried to be strong in front of me to show me that they were fine, that nothing was wrong, but I know what happened and that moment was like a release for everyone”, Messi said through a statement about the series.
More emotional was Ángel Di María: “It’s difficult, so many years of suffering and in the end being able to achieve it I think it’s not only mine, but it belongs to my wife, my daughters and the team too, my father. After all that suffering they had, to be able to give them that Cup and say ‘that’s it, I did it’. I have thousands of trophies, but not like this one, like this one there aren’t any, I think this was the only thing I wanted.”.
The recording of the talk, in the dressing room before achieving continental glory, explains itself.
