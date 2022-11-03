Friday, November 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi: the unprecedented harangue to lead Argentina to win the Copa América

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Lionel Messi, harangue
Photo:

Screenshot, Netflix series ‘Be Eternal: Champions of America’

Very few had him at ’10’ with that emotion to raise his voice. The video is very revealing.

The series ‘Be eternal: champions of America’ opens this Thursday, April 3, which reveals unpublished details and tells from the inside How was the coronation in the Copa América 2021 for Argentina?

The story focuses on the pressure of the players, who had a long streak of 28 years without titleswith very big frustrations and disappointments, with seven lost finals since 1993.

The constant defeats punished the team but especially Lionel Messi, the banner of national football.

See also  Economy - The economic impact left by the pandemic in Latin America is far from disappearing

Many followers always doubted his leadership and his weight in the locker room, but in this talk revealed by ‘Netflix’ it is clear that his is a forceful voice.

(You can read: Lionel Messi, to Barcelona? They reveal the plan for the ’10’ to return to Spain).

Unpublished harangue of Messi

“My family was always the one that lived through it just like me, the one that suffered a lot, and at the same time tried to be strong in front of me to show me that they were fine, that nothing was wrong, but I know what happened and that moment was like a release for everyone”, Messi said through a statement about the series.

More emotional was Ángel Di María: “It’s difficult, so many years of suffering and in the end being able to achieve it I think it’s not only mine, but it belongs to my wife, my daughters and the team too, my father. After all that suffering they had, to be able to give them that Cup and say ‘that’s it, I did it’. I have thousands of trophies, but not like this one, like this one there aren’t any, I think this was the only thing I wanted.”.

See also  Lionel Messi, to Barcelona? They reveal the plan for the '10' to return to Spain

The recording of the talk, in the dressing room before achieving continental glory, explains itself.

More sports news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #unprecedented #harangue #lead #Argentina #win #Copa #América

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gegia on Marco Bellavia: "The loser of this GF, made us make a figure of m *** aa all"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended