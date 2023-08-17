Ever since Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami, in his native Argentina, the idea of ​​seeing him finally play in an official club competition in South America began to spread.

Last Tuesday the version circulated that Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, promoted an invitation to Inter Miami to play the Copa Libertadores in 2024. Conmebol sources consulted by EL TIEMPO stated that they were unaware of this idea.

However, the entity would not throw the possibility on deaf ears. Since the beginning of the year, the idea of ​​holding an international competition has been around, in a ‘final four’ format, between two teams from Concacaf and two from Conmebol.

“The four participating teams (two from each confederation) will qualify through the existing club competitions of Conmebol and Concacaf and the two confederations are working so that the first edition of this tournament is played in 2024,” revealed the South American entity in a document called “Conmebol and Concacaf sign a strategic agreement: national team competitions in 2024 and a new club tournament.”

The newspaper Marca circulated the version of which teams could participate in that tournament, which would revive the extinct Inter-American Cup, which pitted the winner of the Copa Libertadores against the winner of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which has not been held since 1998.

Which teams would participate in the new tournament

According to this version, the participants in the new tournament would be the winners of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana this year, by Conmebol. In the first there is still a Colombian team in competition, Deportivo Pereira.

Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

On the Concacaf side, the representatives would be the winner of the Concachampions, León de México, and the one who wins the Leagues Cup, whose final will be played this Saturday by Leo Messi’s Inter Miami and Nashville SC.

There is still no official position from Conmebol in this regard and we still have to wait for Inter Miami to win the tournament. But Messi has revolutionized the atmosphere, without a doubt.

