Thursday, June 8, 2023
Lionel Messi: the real reasons why he chose Inter Miami are filtered

June 8, 2023
Lionel Messi: the real reasons why he chose Inter Miami are filtered


Messi - Inter Miami

Lionel Messi.

Photo:

Screenshot Dailyfootball, EFE

Lionel Messi.

The Argentine rejected several offers and goes to the MLS.

Apple, Adidas and MLS itself have played a fundamental role in the negotiations so that Leo Messi landing at Inter Miami.

In a report published on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the portal The Athletic, reference of sports journalism in the US, revealed some of the keys that have made it possible for the Argentine star to opt for Miami instead of Saudi Arabia or a return to Barcelona.
The money

So, MLS and Apple have put on the table to offer Messi a part of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV+.

Apple and the MLS signed an innovative agreement in 2022 for the apple giant to offer streaming all league games and global scale for 10 years in exchange for at least 250 million dollars per course.

At the beginning of this first season by Apple, MLS Season Pass cost $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire course while, for existing Apple TV+ subscribers, prices dropped to $12.99 per month and $79 for the whole year.

For reference, a basic account of Netflix without ads it costs $9.99 in the US. In parallel, this Tuesday Apple TV + announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi that will focus on his tour of the FIFA World Cups.

Photo:

Social networks, Inter Miami Twitter

On the other hand, Adidas, a sponsor of Messi since he was very young, has also offered to share with the player a part of the benefits derived from his arrival in the MLS in the sale of ‘merchandasing’. Adidas is a very important sponsor of the MLS and dresses the 29 teams in the league.

See also  Sudden death of a woman in a gym in Ecuador was caught on video

EFE

Recommended

