Argentina is still crazy about the celebration of a soccer world title that they waited for 36 years. Millions of people came to the Obelisk to wait for the players on Tuesday, in a parade that had to be suspended for security reasons.

Lionel Messi It has been the focus of both the National Team’s campaign and the festivities. On the pitch, Messi contributed seven goals in as many games to lead Argentina to the title, two of them in the final against France.

Messi was adapted a song by the Argentine group La Mosca, which became the hymn for the fans of Albicelestes during the World Cup and which ended up bringing luck, because the National Team returned to their country with the title and Leo got off the plane with the Cup of the world in your hands.

The proposal: issue a ticket with Messi’s face

The madness about the Argentine star is such that a version even began to circulate: that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, the equivalent of the Bank of the Republic in Colombia, would issue a bill with the face of Lionel Messi.

Images of the possible ticket are already circulating on social networks. It would be one thousand Argentine pesos, the highest value that circulates in that country and which is equivalent to about 27,000 Colombian pesos. On the obverse, Messi’s face appears, and on the reverse, an image of the title celebration in Qatar.

The figure, 1,000, is not free either. The first two numbers correspond to the shirt with which Messi plays in the National Team and with which he performed in the vast majority of his time at Barcelona. It should be remembered that at PSG he plays with the 30 shirt, since the 10 is used by the Brazilian Neymar.

Lionel Messi, with the PSG 30 shirt. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Although the Argentine press has given disclosure to the subject and versions suggest that it would be commemorative, everything would indicate that it is a joke. But it is not ruled out that the dream of a bill with Messi’s face will come true.

In 1978, when the albiceleste team was crowned world champion for the first time, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic issued commemorative coins for the tournament before the World Cup.

The amounts were 20, 50 and 100 Argentine pesos of the time and they came packed in a plastic and cardboard cover. Even today they can be obtained in portals for buying and selling objects.

SPORTS

